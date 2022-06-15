Calling them out
Gosh, do I love Google. After reading Aspen Daily News’ “Cornerstone Christian hosts event for right-wing propagandist David Barton,” I simply typed “how to file a complaint church tax exempt status” into the search bar. I probably could have used fewer words. And lo and behold, up popped the IRS.gov website with a link to file a complaint Form 13909, Tax-Exempt Organization Complaint (Referral) Form. The IRS even provides a link to simultaneously file with the State of Colorado https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/charities/forms/CHAR_COMP.pdf.
Google is such a great tool. Come to think of it, Twitter is a handy way to share news. I sure like living in the information era.
Laurie Dows
Aspen
