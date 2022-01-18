Calling on Aspen’s officeholders to address traffic
City Council, I read about the changes in Aspen’s West End to make the roads safer with signage and bikeways. This is warranted, but this doesn’t fix the primary problem — it’s the traffic. Please turn off the Highway 82 lights, expand the allowable lanes, eliminate single-occupant vehicles, change work schedules, promote ride sharing or do something to fix this urban ill that is wasting valuable time, spewing fumes and creating a major problem for Aspen locals and employees.
Given the roundabout work this summer and likely increased occupancies of all properties in the future; we deserve better. Please try something. Many cities or communities worldwide have tried solutions that help mitigate traffic. Please.
Chuck Frias
Aspen
