Calling on Aspen’s officeholders to address traffic

City Council, I read about the changes in Aspen’s West End to make the roads safer with signage and bikeways. This is warranted, but this doesn’t fix the primary problem — it’s the traffic. Please turn off the Highway 82 lights, expand the allowable lanes, eliminate single-occupant vehicles, change work schedules, promote ride sharing or do something to fix this urban ill that is wasting valuable time, spewing fumes and creating a major problem for Aspen locals and employees.

Given the roundabout work this summer and likely increased occupancies of all properties in the future; we deserve better. Please try something. Many cities or communities worldwide have tried solutions that help mitigate traffic. Please.

Chuck Frias

Aspen