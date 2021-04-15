Call him Slow Simple
Finally, published words of wisdom from Lo Semple last week: “I’m not getting any better on skis — arguably slower and worse.”
No argument here. The dude peaked before he was ever any good. At least he’s honest.
Roger Marolt
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Don’t be hoodwinked by developer’s proposal
I would like to compliment Marilyn Foss for her letter to the editor in Monday’s edition of The Aspen Times. We share your heartfelt comments about the need for affordable housing and the importance of…