Cali is calling
To the letter writer who wrote “Don’t worry, there is still hope, but the community needs to realize the land use and zoning created this imbalance, and no-growth policy and politics is not planning — it is ignorance of evolution of land use and economic supply and demand.” (“Aspen a victim of bad policies and planning,“ letters, March 7, The Aspen Times)
There is great example of the planning you suggest based on supply and demand. It is called California. Perhaps you would entertain moving there.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
