Butler for Aspen schools

We are writing to endorse Larry Butler for the Aspen School District board. We have known Larry since he moved to town six years ago. He is incredibly bright, fiscally responsible, and an involved member of our community.

With three students in the district, Larry has real skin in the game. Larry cares deeply about our committed teachers and will help strengthen the relationship between teachers and the board and the district administration. That is why he received the recommendation from the Aspen Education Association. The teachers clearly agree with us that Larry is the right choice. He coaches basketball and touch football and is a tireless advocate for people with special needs.

We know he will bring a thoughtful approach to the BOE.

Michelle and Ken Stiller

Aspen