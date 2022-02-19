Business brilliance at City Hall
Dear Aspen City Council,
Your subsidized-housing plan sounds peachy. We bought our free market house in 2001. Please buy it from us at today’s market, then sell it back to us at a deeply discounted price, the difference paid from the real estate transfer tax. That works. You are geniuses.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Leave fossil fuels out of geopolitical gaming
I was aghast to read Daniel Yergin’s Feb. 15 opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal declaring that liquefied natural gas and shale oil will put the U.S. in a strategically good position to bring…