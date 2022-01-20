Buses driving woes on Maroon Creek Road

In reading some of the proposed solutions for the Maroon Bells Road to accommodate bikers and buses, I think the Pitkin County commissioners and the U.S. Forest Service have it backwards.

We should focus more on promoting more bikers (there are also many walkers, rollerbladers and cross-country skiers on wheeled skis) and limit the number of buses. There are so many reasons to restrict the schedules of the buses to make it so all the other users get to enjoy the road without the fear of large buses coming at random times, not to mention the carbon emissions being spewed out from the buses.

If the overall intent is to offer a bus ride to promote tourism, I seriously doubt someone would not come to Aspen if they couldn’t get on a bus to the Bells right away, so restricting that service would either get them on a bike, which would be great, or work with a limited bus schedule that is a reservation system and not have a reservation system for the bikers.

From a business standpoint it would make more sense to not subsidize a bus service and allow the bike shops to rent bikes and generate revenue for the shops and sales tax for the city. Not to mention how much healthier it is for all of us to either be on a bike or walk.

Another idea is something they do in many European cities and in some cases farmers markets, first Friday in Carbondale and other venues where they actually close the road to vehicular traffic or severely restrict it one day a week. Maybe on Sundays it’s open only too bikers, families with baby strollers, walkers, rollerbladers, skate boarders, dog walkers, and basically treat it as a park for that one day a week.





Time to change the focus from buses to all the others!

Ernie Fyrwald

Aspen