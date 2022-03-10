Bus stop sticker shock

The costs associated with the “bus stop” at Paepcke Park had a price for concrete which exceeded $500 a square foot, up from $200-something. Are you kidding? How do the major home builders build complete houses in other parts of the county and market them for $200 a square foot — complete with a roof and a built-in dishwasher!

I am not in the construction business, but one of the selling points is that this project will be partially funded with Colorado Department of Transportation grants in the amount of $800,000, which will expire. Classic example of OPM — other people’s money — but give me a break. This is ludicrous from a layman’s standpoint.

Paul Tripplehorn

Aspen