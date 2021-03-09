Burning thoughts about climate change
Roger Marolt’s column nailed it saying fear doesn’t help when one needs to solve complex problems (“Paranoia will destroy us,” March 5, The Aspen Times). The phrase “deer frozen in your headlights” expresses this well. So, we need to keep moving and evolving.
Darwin said species that survive aren’t the strongest; they just adapt more. H2 Green Steel epitomizes adaptation, who knew that an energy gobbling refinery can run on hydrogen created solely from renewable energy? This is a game-changer. If this can be done in Sweden then developers here can build net-zero carbon buildings with electric heat pumps instead of gas or electric resistance heat and include magnetic induction stoves which are safer, just as quick, and easier to clean than gas.
Big industry and individuals are converting at an increasing rate (more good news) to being net-zero carbon. We can live sustainably. This means driving EVs and wearing an appropriate amount of clothes instead of lighting up a propane patio heater. We need to stop burning stuff if we are going to leave a sustainable planet to our grandchildren.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Leave Aspen Mountain be
“Preserve, conserve, and protect are the action terms used throughout these plans to describe how Pitkin County envisions its future.” Words straight from the overview of the Pitkin County Comprehensive Plan (pg. 19). The answer…