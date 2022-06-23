Bulldogged by billionaire
Where is Hunter when we need him?
Who in the hell thinks they can come to Aspen, desecrate our skiing experience and muzzle what used to be an honest local newspaper.
I will not say, but believe Hunter would say: “Kill the slimy, sycophantic scum, cut off their heads and impale them on spikes at the Entrance
of Aspen.”
Bruce Hansen
Aspen
