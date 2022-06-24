Buerger ready to lead HD57

As former chair of the Garfield County Democrats, I am happy we have, with redistricting, new opportunities in Colorado House District 57. The geographic area seems a more natural fit compared to the old 57.

For me, it is also encouraging to have three good people running to represent us. That said, my choice for the office is Cole Buerger.

I only need to look at the almost daily literature, listen to presentations and view websites to know Cole is more than ready and able to do a terrific job.

He has 15 years of policy experience under his belt and deep roots in our valleys, meaning he will be ready to represent all of us 57 folks on Day 1.

If you haven’t already, I encourage you to vote for Cole Buerger!





Bob Shivley

Silt