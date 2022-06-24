Buerger has my vote
Cole Buerger is the best candidate to effectively address the urgent concerns facing our region. Investing in clean energy, exempting family farms from estate tax, and deepening economic innovation hubs at district colleges are policy items that Cole, a moderate Democrat, can help see implemented. Cole is a champion for affordable housing development. Please cast your ballot today for the candidate who can bring two diverse political spectrums together for actionable policies benefitting our growing rural community. My support, and vote, are with Cole Buerger.
Kathleen Wanatowicz
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User