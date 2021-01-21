I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the forthcoming election. She is a working mother as a client service manager and planner with one of the most respected financial firms in Aspen and helps her husband run a small local business. I met Kimbo many years ago when she helped form the Next Generation Advisory Commission.

She is thoughtful, knows how to listen and is willing and able to make good decisions once all the relevant information has been presented. Those skills have been honed through her role as a member of the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission, the Aspen Community Foundation board of directors and a host of other local organizations. She will bring meaningful experience on day one of being a City Council member, and I encourage you to learn more about her and support her candidacy.

John Sarpa

Aspen