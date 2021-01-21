Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council
I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the forthcoming election. She is a working mother as a client service manager and planner with one of the most respected financial firms in Aspen and helps her husband run a small local business. I met Kimbo many years ago when she helped form the Next Generation Advisory Commission.
She is thoughtful, knows how to listen and is willing and able to make good decisions once all the relevant information has been presented. Those skills have been honed through her role as a member of the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission, the Aspen Community Foundation board of directors and a host of other local organizations. She will bring meaningful experience on day one of being a City Council member, and I encourage you to learn more about her and support her candidacy.
John Sarpa
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘Welcome Strangers’ showing Sunday
Two Rivers Unitarian-Universalist Church, in conjunction with the Roaring Fork Valley’s Interfaith Council and Sanctuary Unidos, is showing a Zoom presentation of the documentary “Welcome Strangers” at 10 a.m. Sunday.