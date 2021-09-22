Bringing the facts

As a board-certified immunologist, the purpose of my letter is not to comment on the philosophies of suicide expressed by Dr. Ronner or Mr. Klinger. Both Dr. Ronner’s and Mr. Klinger’s expressed what they thought was a valid point of view.

The purpose of my letter is to deal with the absence of facts in Mr. Klinger’s letter. Joe Friday on the TV show “Dragnet“ said it best, “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Fact 1: Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccines are experimental. Klinger got It wrong.

Fact 2: Both vaccines have been approved by all the appropriate agencies. Klinger wrong again.

Fact 3: Masking of children (or adults) is neither cruel nor irrational. It’s lifesaving. Those are the facts.



Dr. Michael P. Pacin

Aspen