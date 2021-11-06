Bring on the good news
The current double issue of Time magazine hits it out of the baseball park with another bases-loaded home run for team Good News. From the uplifting one-page article on Colin Powell to a feature article titled The CEO Whisperer about Jeffrey Sonnenfeld who commands a massive amount of influence with Fortune magazine’s list of top 100 American CEOs.
Your library has a copy; check it out because we all need good news
Tom Mooney
Aspen
