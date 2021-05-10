Bright-light blight at Pitkin County dump
Regarding today’s education on holiday lights and dark sky policy (“City of Aspen to residents: Lights out,” May 6, The Aspen Times).
The city and county should look to themselves to protect our skies. Maybe they should shut off the big bright light at the dump. Just turned on in the past month. Brightest light in the valley. Who at the county approved this blight?
Chris Collins
Woody Creek
