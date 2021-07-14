Branson’s feat was hardly trailblazing

Congratulations to Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic for going on a rocket 53.5 miles (282,480 feet) to the edge of space. By way of reference, compare this with the X-15 on a flight 62 years earlier!

On June 8, 1959, the North American Aviation X-15 began its first flight. On October 3, 1967, Air Force Major William “Pete” Knight flew the X-15 to 4,520 mph (Mach 6.72, or almost seven times the speed of sound) to an altitude of 354,200′ feet or 67.08 miles.

Seriously, does anyone with the facts think that Branson’s PR stunt was a breakthrough for mankind?

Robert Morris

Aspen