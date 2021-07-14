Branson’s feat was hardly trailblazing
Congratulations to Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic for going on a rocket 53.5 miles (282,480 feet) to the edge of space. By way of reference, compare this with the X-15 on a flight 62 years earlier!
On June 8, 1959, the North American Aviation X-15 began its first flight. On October 3, 1967, Air Force Major William “Pete” Knight flew the X-15 to 4,520 mph (Mach 6.72, or almost seven times the speed of sound) to an altitude of 354,200′ feet or 67.08 miles.
Seriously, does anyone with the facts think that Branson’s PR stunt was a breakthrough for mankind?
Robert Morris
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen leaders can show some guts
Your article is a nice summary of the challenges for Aspen/Snowmass area (“Aspen, mountain towns face ‘tough transition,” July 10).