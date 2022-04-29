Bond too low for bartender
I was appalled reading the article about this “Barker” guy (“Basalt bartender’s disdain for local vodka triggers incident that leads to arrest on suspicion of menacing, assault,” April 29, The Aspen Times).
What a horrible experience for the victims. How is it this maniac is released on a $2,500 PR bond? This is how people get killed.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs
