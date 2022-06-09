Boebert won’t tolerate wildfires

The ballots are in the mail. Republicans and unaffiliated voters have the choice of a proactive candidate for the 3rd Congressional District or a reactive candidate. Do we want someone who will look at solutions for the Western Slope or someone who will react to problems as they occur?

When asked in a debate what they would do about wildfires that threaten the state, Don Coram replied with measures to “predict the path of wildfires.” Congresswoman Lauren Boebert replied with measures to prevent wildfires: “stopping the bark beetle epidemic and removing dead or dying trees.” He proposes monitoring the fires. She proposes stopping them before they start. Keep Congresswoman Boebert in the U.S. Congress.

Anne Baker

Basalt