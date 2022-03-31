Boebert should be out come November
Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to Colorado, the United States Congress and to America. Her ridiculous missive in this publication (“Delivering conservative victories for rural Colorado,” March 31) cannot be taken seriously. Hopefully she will be a bad dream in November.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs
