Boebert only stands for herself
With primary election ballots going out this week, we need to keep in mind that our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, has, in recent weeks, voted (1) against a means for the federal government to investigate price gouging by oil companies, (2) against supporting NATO and (3) against expanding access to infant formula. Instead of supporting solutions to our problems, she votes against them. She isn’t really for anything except herself. Let’s get her out. We deserve better.
Terry Temescu
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Lumberyard an ideal location to house Aspen’s essential workers
The affordable housing program (initially labeled “employee housing”) has accomplished building over 3,000 units, roughly supporting a housing base equal to the population of Aspen when the program was established in 1974.