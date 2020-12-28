Boebert not my rep
Lauren Boebert, you do not represent me or the country if you continue to challenge the results of the election when you take office Jan. 3. Vice President Joe Biden did win the election.
John Phillips
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Help stimulate nonprofits
Assuming that COVID-19 stimulus checks are issued, I encourage all who are able to join me in donating some or all of their $600 to those who need it more.