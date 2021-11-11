BOCC does its Pandora’s homework

Pitkin County commissioners,

I’m writing this letter in appreciation of all the hard work that you have done on Pandora’s. When I was on the Snowmass Village Town Council, there were two things I knew were important. One was what was best for our town. The second was what the people want.

You have listened to the Forest Service and done a site visit. You have heard from business and community leaders. And you have digested the presentations of the applicant, asking good questions and negotiating for what you feel is best for the community.

You have thoughtfully tuned into all of the public comments and written letters from the community, from those who are against it to the many, many more who are for it. Nearly 1,700 signatures is a lot for any issue in this community!

Again, thank you. Thank you for listening and for doing what was right for the county and its residents. I believe you have done a very thorough job of reviewing Pandora’s and have come to the right conclusion.





Sally Sparhawk

Snowmass Village