Blind faith in the government
Reading some of the letters to The Aspen Times or listening to Eagle County commissioners, you’d think Cornerstone is jumping around on-stage handling snakes and preaching sermons bashing Joe Biden while proactively plotting to spread COVID-19 to everyone in the valley. On the other side you read how Eagle County is full of the most caring, enlightened group of people to ever walk the halls of a government building.
The irony of this narrative is laughable. Cornerstone is chastised and mocked for following timeless principles while trusting a higher power by people who breathlessly worship government workers and shout “trust the science” with a similar zeal and repetitiveness to the televangelists speaking in tongues. Cornerstone places faith in God, while the mockers place faith in county health officials.
Faith is discussed frequently in church. Faith that the truth will come out. Faith that you should not worry about tomorrow. While Christians place their faith in a higher power, those who mock them place faith in powerful people. Faith in pharmaceutical company CEOs to be honest and transparent. Faith in lifelong bureaucrats’ ability to properly manage complex situations. And most of all, faith that all these people in positions of power are incorruptible and able to keep their personal feelings and politics aside.
But yes, it is those crazy Christians who are being misled.
Chase McWhorter
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen on the cheap
Newsflash 1980! Aspen has become unaffordable. Newsflash 2021! Aspen has become unaffordable. I have a novel solution. Build more government housing.