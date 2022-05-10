Bike more, drive less to Bells
After reading about the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority driver shortage, I make the following suggestion again: Dedicate two weekdays every week during summer as bike-only for Maroon Creek Road.
It would limit the need for bus drivers. Would fit in well with the city of Aspen’s alleged “environmentalism” horn-blowing, and tourists on e-bikes would have a unique experience.
This is a legitimate solution to the ongoing issue of employee shortages that increase year over year in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.
John Norman
Carbondale
