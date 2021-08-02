Better to go with Mother Nature’s flow

Two letters in the “commentary” section on July 23 — by Maurice Emmer (“It’s God’s turn now”) and Tom Mooney (“We’re doing God’s work for our grandchildren”) — set theism against humanism.

The latter — the conviction that “Man is the measure of all things” and can accomplish anything we resolve to accomplish — is expressed by Mr. Mooney, who asserts that, united, we “can protect God’s creation” by being good environmental stewards.

I’m contrast, Mr. Emmer — sounding like the voice of God out of the whirlwind that addresses Job — appears to say to the Tom Mooneys among us, “Who are you to think that you can protect anything so far beyond your understanding and control? You’ll probably do more harm than good.” I am reminded of Hamlet, who concludes, “There’s a Divinity that shapes our ends, rough hew them how we will.”

While Hamlet is musing upon the futility of trying to control his own fate and possibly that of Denmark, which he seeks to govern — both of which crash and burn — how much more his words might apply to attempts to control meteorology and all the variables contained within it.

Oh, well, Shakespeare’s 400-year-old wisdom (and the author of Job’s 3,000-year-old wisdom) may not prevail over your grasp of “science,” but I side with Maurice Emmer. Just look at what a mess we have made of our authoritarian attempts to control COVID-19. Does anyone think we’re going to do better with our feeble understanding of “climate science”?

Chad Klinger

Snowmass Village