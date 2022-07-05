Best of times
Recently I watched an Aspen City Council meeting discussing the housing problems for the current 359 city employees. How the times have changed!
When I worked for the city, we had fewer than 20 employees in all departments. Go back further to the ’50s when it was “Puppy” Smith, “Stogie” Maddalone and “Tee” Caparella. Mayor Gene Robinson, City Clerk Ethel Frost and Eudora McCabe. Go back to the ’20s it was mayors Wagner and Willoughby who did it all! Yes! The “Times” have indeed changed, including our Aspen Times, which is certainly no longer the paper of editors Dunaway or Charles Daily.
How I miss those “Quiet Times.” Hannibal Brown, Gus Nelson, Dave Ray, Jack Leahy and “Sunset Joe” Doc and Maude Twining, you are all gone, but not forgotten! We had the best of years!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User