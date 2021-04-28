Be a good neighbor and welcome Ascendigo ranch
I have been a resident of Missouri Heights for 15 years and a small-business owner in the valley for over 30 years. I too have a local nonprofit where we gift musical instruments and lessons to youth and those with special needs. It is rewarding to serve our great community through education and music therapy. I feel Ascendigo also will add value to our limited local programs for special needs. I am in support of Ascendigo ranch and the proposed location.
My neighborhood has a unique opportunity to show compassion and to support our community. The ranch will provide much needed services for those with special needs located in a safe place, enhancing personal growth, learning and social skills.
After reading the public information and attending a site tour hosted by Ascendigo, it’s clear they have thought this out. Our resources are not in jeopardy and the architecture blends well with our neighborhood. Not to mention, I would rather see a good cause added to my backyard versus more single-family McMansions.
I’ve been here a long time and I know my opinion won’t be popular with a few of my neighbors, but it’s my hope speaking up will help open minds to rise above the standard valley opposition and greed.
Why are a handful of opposing residents more important and deserving? Change is the only constant and this is responsible change. It’s our chance to give back and contribute!
Steve Cook
Missouri Heights
