Battling climate change is above our pay grade

Folks misinterpret my letter suggesting resort to prayer to change the climate (“It’s God’s turn now,” July 23, Aspen Times). I guess 5-year-old language is required.

Man can’t prevent cosmic rays, volcanoes, planetary orbits, sun spots, tectonic movements and the like. These are what control our climate. People don’t and can’t control it because the forces we can’t control determine climate.

So I suggested we are better off praying to change the climate than engaging in pointless and expensive hobbyhorse projects. There is more chance God will change the climate than will the puny efforts of wishful thinkers. And prayer is free.

Got it now?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen