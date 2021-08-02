Battling climate change is above our pay grade
Folks misinterpret my letter suggesting resort to prayer to change the climate (“It’s God’s turn now,” July 23, Aspen Times). I guess 5-year-old language is required.
Man can’t prevent cosmic rays, volcanoes, planetary orbits, sun spots, tectonic movements and the like. These are what control our climate. People don’t and can’t control it because the forces we can’t control determine climate.
So I suggested we are better off praying to change the climate than engaging in pointless and expensive hobbyhorse projects. There is more chance God will change the climate than will the puny efforts of wishful thinkers. And prayer is free.
Got it now?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Here’s an Aspen idea
Wondering if Aspen can have a citizens’ Aspen Preservation Trust? If this has already been considered and wouldn’t work for some reason, please forgive my lack of knowledge — I grew up in Paonia, moved…