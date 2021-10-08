Basalt already is rocking

The Basalt Center development proposal appears to be following the same script as the River Park proposal (a place where low-income workers once lived and now likely affordable only to millionaires).

One letter writer referred to it as “Fort Basalt.” First, propose something totally unacceptable. Then return with something not great but which doesn’t make the council gag. Eventually council gets worn down and in the “fog of development” approves a mediocre project.

The developers are arguing that their latest project will improve the “vitality” of east Basalt. In spite of the coronavirus, the town is very busy, even in this offseason. Traffic is heavy, parking is scarce, restaurants have lots of patrons.

Wake up! This is not 2008 anymore. There is no need to improve “vitality.” There is lots of it!

Yes, something should be done in the old Clark’s Market space, but not a 45-feet high “block” building.





Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt