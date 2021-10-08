Basalt already is rocking
The Basalt Center development proposal appears to be following the same script as the River Park proposal (a place where low-income workers once lived and now likely affordable only to millionaires).
One letter writer referred to it as “Fort Basalt.” First, propose something totally unacceptable. Then return with something not great but which doesn’t make the council gag. Eventually council gets worn down and in the “fog of development” approves a mediocre project.
The developers are arguing that their latest project will improve the “vitality” of east Basalt. In spite of the coronavirus, the town is very busy, even in this offseason. Traffic is heavy, parking is scarce, restaurants have lots of patrons.
Wake up! This is not 2008 anymore. There is no need to improve “vitality.” There is lots of it!
Yes, something should be done in the old Clark’s Market space, but not a 45-feet high “block” building.
Gerry Terwilliger
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A straight shot is the straight answer
There has been a lot of discussion lately regarding the traffic and parking issues in the West End residential areas. And it was recently reported that the Aspen City Council has agreed to fund a…