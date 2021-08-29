Banned in Pitkin County

With all of the restrictions related to COVID-19 in Pitkin County, it’s high time we start looking for other ways we can protect our community. In the last few years, more people have died from hiking Capitol Peak, heart attacks, from eating cheeseburgers, and car crashes than the four residents who died of COVID.

Therefore, we must close Capitol Peak to all hiking, ban the sale of cheeseburgers in the county, as well as ban all cars in the county. One death is too many! Four is unthinkable!

We must also be “pro-life” and require proof of vaccination for everything, including the grocery store. “My body, my choice” is an irresponsible argument in these times!

John Jacobs

Aspen