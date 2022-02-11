Ban fracking now

We’ve known for some time hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has been emitting harmful volatile organic compounds like the carcinogens benzene, xylene and toluene into the atmosphere. That’s the process where fluids are injected hundreds of feet into the ground under high pressure to release oil and gas reserves.

Now, the Physicians for Social Responsibility is telling us per and polyflouroalkl substances (PFAS) have been found in almost 300 fracking operations in Colorado. These are called “forever chemicals” because they deteriorate very slowly. The organization has linked PFAS to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, asthma, and thyroid diseases.

The drilling operators use PFAS to lubricate the fracking process facilitating a free flow of oil or gas. They’re less than transparent about the chemicals they use, considering that to be trade secrets their competition could use to make their fracking operations more efficient. Physicians for Social Responsibility says the fluids leak through cracks and gaps in the well casings and waste water coming to the surface contaminates our drinking water.

Vermont, New York, Maryland, and Washington have imposed fracking bans, and internationally, it’s France, Bulgaria, Germany, and Scotland. Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden told voters in Western Pennsylvania, a heavily developed oil and gas region, he wouldn’t ban fracking. Gov. Jared Polis has shown no interest in such a prohibition.

This is unacceptable. Both are sworn to protect the health and safety of their constituents and the medical information we have now clearly indicates fracking poses a serious threat. We need to contact them and the appropriate legislatures to demand they do their jobs.





Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale