Ban AR-15s

AR-15 semi-automatic rifles should be banned for any age! They are military weapons of war and should not be sold out of civilian gun shops.

The right to bear arms, granted by the Second Amendment, was drafted in an age of single-shot muskets.

Gun shops that sell them are tantamount to aiding and abetting gun violence, and/or mass murder! Even Charlton Heston would not let an AR-15 into his “cold dead hands.”

Jim Markalunas

Aspen