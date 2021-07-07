Bad ideas emit from Aspen City Hall

A thinking person might conclude the latest brainchild of the Aspen City Department of Sustainably Bad Ideas is merely dumb and inconvenient.

Not so. How better to nourish the bloat of city government than to invent programs not only justifying useless departments but even requiring more headcount? Mandate the relocation of decaying organic waste from a public landfill to individual homes. The ACDSBI must have discovered some “science” concluding that decaying organic waste emits “vapors” in a landfill but not in your personal compost heap. Could we see that “science,” please?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen