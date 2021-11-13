Automatic for the skiers
To work around your skiing crew shortages, using the automatically loading and disembarking of skiers would help. My latest lift rides here in Maine are completely without help of an attendant holding back the chair, because of slow loading speed.
Another way to think about this movement of people is the robotic underground subway under the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; the loading car shows up, doors open and everyone from babies in strollers to the quite old have been able to load themselves safely; the doors shut, the car robotically goes to the next station to unload.
Bill Lathan
Berlin, New Hampshire
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kudos & Kindness (Nov. 14, 2021): Aspen Elks deserve thanks for supporting football players
My name is Nate Thomas, and I’m a captain of the Aspen High School football team. I wanted to write a letter to thank a few people who made our season better. I would like…