Automatic for the skiers

To work around your skiing crew shortages, using the automatically loading and disembarking of skiers would help. My latest lift rides here in Maine are completely without help of an attendant holding back the chair, because of slow loading speed.

Another way to think about this movement of people is the robotic underground subway under the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; the loading car shows up, doors open and everyone from babies in strollers to the quite old have been able to load themselves safely; the doors shut, the car robotically goes to the next station to unload.

Bill Lathan

Berlin, New Hampshire