Aspen’s world-savers skip local duties
The important responsibilities of the Aspen mayor and City Council can be counted on three fingers (skip the middle one): water, waste and decrepit Castle Creek bridge that should be replaced before it collapses.
But that’s unglamorous. So instead they pretend they can change the planet’s climate. Good job.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Vail doesn’t suck, actually
I grew up in Aspen knowing one fact to be true: Vail sucks.