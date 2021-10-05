Aspen’s working class overworked and underpaid

I have worked for Carl’s Pharmacy for the past 19 years. I am now working extremely part-time but want to share my thoughts about the current status of working retail in Aspen.

This past year and a half was daunting. We have some of the best, most loyal customers who are extremely understanding, and I want to personally thank them.

Unfortunately, there is no new working class coming to this valley; there is nowhere for them to live. The wealthy are continuing to come and continue to demand special treatment. Everyone is exhausted. Carl’s has lost employees to the living situation and from the stress involved with working with the public during a pandemic.

When you consider the average person working in Aspen is making below what it costs to live in this valley and they put up with some of the most entitled people this world has to offer, it is no surprise we have an employment crisis. For this reason Carl’s is forced to change their hours, currently, closing everyday at 6 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. Hopefully, this is temporary, with the goal to ramp back up at Thanksgiving. I’m questioning how that will be possible. I’m questioning how businesses are going to function this winter.

My goal is to be kind to the people I interact with, attempt to get them to smile and be generous. Good luck to the working class in Aspen.





Stacy Adler

Basalt