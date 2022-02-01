Aspen’s slipperiest spots
In my travels around Aspen, I believe the three most dangerous and ice-laden areas are: Aspen Middle School entrance/exit; Moore Drive, which connects Maroon Creek Road to the Aspen High School parking lot; and the exit from the Aspen post office.
One almost needs an off-road vehicle to navigate those locations. With many young and first-time drivers accessing the AMS and AHS parking lots, these seem like the worst areas to be covered with ice all winter. I’m curious if others have noticed particularly dangerous areas around Aspen?
Larry Butler
Aspen
