Aspen’s S-curve in speed-bump family
Speed Bumps! As a driver, we have all been there. As you approach a business or residential area, you see the dreaded sign “Speed Bumps Ahead.” You are forced to slow down, much to your dismay because you are in a hurry!
Now, my point is this. For all of those either opposed to or those who just accept it as a fact of life, just look at the S-curve as you approach Aspen as a very expensive speed bump.
Jack Roberts
Snowmass Village
