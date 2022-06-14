Aspen’s little ones deserve quality child care

As a parent and grandparent and an educator of 3- and 4-year-olds for 30 years, I am horrified by what has gone on with the issue of child care in Aspen. We are a small community and one of the wonderful things about early child care has always been the safety of knowing who was taking care of your child.

It was someone that you knew and trusted with your child. How could this happen? Something is better then nothing. Take four days and figure out the fifth. Let’s be responsible to our children.

Mary Ellen Rogers

New York and Aspen