Aspen’s future bright with Torre, Doyle and Hauentstein

As a fourth generation Aspen family, we are excited about endorsing John Doyle, Ward Hauenstein and Torre for Aspen council and mayoral positions. While balancing growth and prosperity, these candidates all support and truly understand the enduring local values and small-town character unique to our community and spectacular mountain environment.

Torre has proven to be a dynamic, accessible and more than competent leader especially during this difficult period.

Ward has been an intelligent and thoughtful councilman and always responsive to citizens. He has initiated programs that the town will benefit from by his knowledge and focused efforts.

We are especially enthusiastic to endorse John who we know is dedicated to preserving and promoting characteristics of Aspen we all cherish. As a longtime Aspenite, he understands the value of our heritage while welcoming new positive energy! Most importantly, he is a strong advocate for protecting our environment and climate which is critical to our lifestyle and economy.

All three will work tirelessly for our community, with integrity and passion. We believe these are the people we need to elect!

Karinjo, Katrina and Nicholas DeVore

Aspen