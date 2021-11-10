Aspen’s coolest
I remember well that owning a ’70s “tennis shoe” Saab was the ultimate Yuppie symbol of cool across Colorado. No surprise then that driving a Tesla is the choice of Aspen’s police department brass. $60+ grand per car? No problem.
Robert Porath
Boulder and Meredith
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen HPC should consider housing crisis
I hope the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission considers that there are other sides to their goals that go beyond just protecting the physical building. Few rules don’t have bona fide exceptions. The massive current housing…