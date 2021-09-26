Aspen’s 2A ballot question worthy of a ‘yes’ vote

I am writing to urge Aspen voters to vote “yes” on Aspen Ballot Question 2A.

But first, a story. Years ago, in the first season of our Beginning Strings Program, which brings lessons, ensemble training and snacks to hundreds of children in the valley, I attended our inaugural public recital. An 8-year-old girl, beaming with pride in having been on stage, brought me to meet her father and pointed out his shoes, which were bound up with duct tape. “He spent the money to get my violin,” she said. From that moment, we determined that we would not only subsidize the lessons so that anyone could take part, but we would make instruments available to all who couldn’t afford to purchase or rent them.

This program, and dozens like it run by local arts and culture nonprofits to benefit the community, especially families with children, is why you should vote “yes“ on 2A.

Passage of 2A will remove the real estate transfer tax’s cap on arts grants, offering more arts and arts education for locals and fostering more locals making and sharing art.

Without increasing taxes or touching the Wheeler’s $40 million cash reserves, 2A protects funding for the Wheeler Opera House, expands support for the arts and culture in Aspen and provides funding for Red Brick Center for the Arts.





Please vote “yes” on 2A — and vote early. Ballots will be in the mail by mid-October and must be received by Nov. 2.

Alan Fletcher

President and CEO, Aspen Music Festival and School