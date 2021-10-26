Aspen would breath easier without non-commercial flights

Were Aspen-Pitkin County Airport to hereafter disallow all private, non-commercial flight activity, Aspen’s upper-class may begin to experience a population reduction, thereby resulting in a decrease in upper-class real estate market values due to its lessening desirability.

In opposite response to: “A rising tide lifts all boats,” middle-class real estate costs, and employee rental costs, would lower appreciably.

Coincident to these desired effects, Highway 82 would experience a dramatic reduction in daily traffic.

Art Allard

Aspen