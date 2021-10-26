Aspen would breath easier without non-commercial flights
Were Aspen-Pitkin County Airport to hereafter disallow all private, non-commercial flight activity, Aspen’s upper-class may begin to experience a population reduction, thereby resulting in a decrease in upper-class real estate market values due to its lessening desirability.
In opposite response to: “A rising tide lifts all boats,” middle-class real estate costs, and employee rental costs, would lower appreciably.
Coincident to these desired effects, Highway 82 would experience a dramatic reduction in daily traffic.
Art Allard
Aspen
Things to consider about Pandora’s proposal
With regard to the proposed Pandora’s expansion, it seems that many people have lost focus on some obvious facts.