Aspen was alive with the sound of music

Thanks to Jim Horowitz, president of Jazz Aspen Snowmass, for sharing his deep love of music with our community.

From Tuba Skinny on Thursday night to Sunday’s Sammy Miller and the Congregation and every genre in between at the JAS June Experience, we saw pure joy and love of talented musicians communicating with their audience.

Please keep the love going with all types of people and their instruments bringing their talent to us.

We need the smiles and hugs and so do they!

Lorrie B. Winnerman

Aspen