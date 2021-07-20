Aspen traffic hasn’t seen nothin’ yet

Let’s hope Aspen City Council’s retreat sets as their top priority preventing more spewing of noxious greenhouse gases in the Entrance to Aspen, the gateway to Aspen Skiing Co.’s “best in the world” winter and summer resorts.

With over 1,000 new worker bees soon to live directly across from the airport in housing for the North 40 Fire Station, Colorado Mountain College and city of Aspen lumberyard housing, how is the entrance ever going to handle that much more traffic? More bikes, more buses, more shuttles, an urban gondola?

Toni Kronberg

Aspen