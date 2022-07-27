Aspen Times in good hands
I wanted to write to congratulate the readers of The Aspen Times on the selection of Don Rogers to lead your news section. In the three years I lived in Nevada City and occasionally contributed to The Union, where Don served as publisher, I came to appreciate Don as a man of vision and integrity, with a broad, unique worldview that inspired many of us to see journalism as a sacred calling.
Our region encompasses a diverse set of views and means of expression, and Don made sure it all fit within balanced parameters of free speech. Don also put the personal touch on his communications; he knew this town and he knew the people, and The Union reflected us authentically. I had a good friend who lived in Aspen a few years back and visited her from time to time, and believe that the Aspen community and Don Rogers will be an excellent match. As I note The Aspen Times has some positions to fill, I have no doubt that that Don will attract first-rate candidates to power the next phase of your development.
Donn Harris
Nevada City, Nevada
