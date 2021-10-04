Aspen sticks it to the construction trade
Really! According to the article in the Times on Tuesday, if a construction company needs three parking spaces for 150 days, that calculates out to $45,000. See, the construction industry pays $100 a day for a single spot! Four times what the parking public pays.
But if your business in Aspen gets an extension of parking usage, you will be charged $6.98 a day for three parking spaces, or $1,047 for 150 days! How is this fair?
Please do not try to offset this with the housing and right of way fees. The construction industry pays fees for everything the city drums up. About the only thing we are not charged for is breathing. But I suspect somebody on staff is looking into that already.
Steve Saunders
Aspen
