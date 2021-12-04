Aspen sneaks in another tax, calls it a fee
The city of Aspen already collects huge real estate transfer taxes to fund affordable housing. Now they want to impose another tax for the same purpose in the form of mitigation fees.
To be lawful, mitigation fees must be quantifiably attributable to the impact of specific results of specific development. Examples: new roads or sewers required.
Aspen cannot show the proposed fees are traceable to any impact on housing. They just make it up. But don’t expect the citizens to object, as Aspen and Pitkin County are exempt from the law.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
