Aspen Skiing Co. needs more housing, wants more terrain

Last week we learned that our local housing shortage is so bad, that the Aspen Skiing Co. is offering incentives to local homeowners to house Skico workers. This week, the final BOCC vote will be taken on the Pandora’s expansion.

Isn’t it contradictory to be requesting additional ski terrain while simultaneously acknowledging a lack of worker housing?

With our very real problems of traffic, lack of service workers, lack of housing, and lower stream flows stressed even more because of increased snowmaking, this expansion only adds to those problems.

While we may need to expand into Pandora’s in the future, the choices we make now matter more than ever.

John Doyle





Aspen